Newport Vaccination Clinic Planned for Saturday

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned in Newport on Saturday.

Newport Independent Schools is partnering with the Northern Kentucky Health Department for the April 17 event which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School (95 West 9th St.).

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is being offered to any Kentucky resident 18 and older.

Any Newport resident requiring assistance with accessing online registration should contact the Student Services Department at Newport Independent at 859-292-3001.

"This is an outreach effort to ensure that the citizens of Newport and families we serve have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination," said Jennifer Stewart, director of pupil & student services for Newport Independent Schools.

