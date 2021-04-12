NKU Cancels Summer Theatre Productions, Hopes for In-Person Shows in Fall

The university has classes on campus and also plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies indoors this spring, but Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (SOTA) announced Monday that it is canceling its 2021 Commonwealth Theatre Company summer dinner season.

SOTA said that it is taking "the proactive measure to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the NKU campus and community members."

The school hopes to resume in-person productions for the 2021-22 academic season.

SOTA announced Monday that it has adjusted its production lineup.

The rights for Mamma Mia! have been recalled due to a planned national tour in 2022 and is no longer part of the schedule. The musical Floyd Collins has also been canceled.

The academic season begins in September with Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein and continues in October with Noises Off. The Mystery of Edwin Drood is slated for November

NKU will present a spring musical to be announced later for February, and its YES Festival of New Plays returns in March and April.

-Staff report