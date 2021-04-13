COVID-19: 799 New Cases in Ky.; 66 in NKY; Boone Co. Man Among Dead

A 62-year old Boone Co. man was among the three COVID-related deaths reported in Kentucky on Tuesday.

The state counted 799 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide, including 66 across five Northern Kentucky counties: 30 in Kenton, 20 in Boone, 8 in Campbell, 5 in Grant, and 3 in Pendleton.

Tuesday also brought word that one of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines was being paused in the state and elsewhere.

Early Tuesday morning, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the pause after extremely rare blood clotting conditions developed in six Americans who received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, out of 6.8 million total Americans who have received it.

“Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause. We cannot let this slow us down. The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Stay calm – it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID.”

The governor reported that 1,586,411 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far. On Monday, Beshear reported that vaccination data would update over the next two to three days after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.

Meanwhile, the state's positivity rate is 3.2%.

There are currently 405 people hospitalized statewide, including 96 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the incidence rate in local counties, determined by the average daily positive case count per 100,000 people over seven days