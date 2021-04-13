Covington Catholic Announces New Brian Schafer Scholarship

Covington Catholic High School announced a new scholarship established in the name of an alumnus who passed away in 2017.

The Brian A. Schafer, Class of 2008 scholarship is named for the student who was a part of the 2006 state football championship team, as well as other campus activities.

Schafer graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2012 with a degree in marketing.

He died after struggling with mental illness for several years, the school said.

Schafer and his two brothers all graduated from Cov Cath and Notre Dame. His father, Mike Schafer, is a past president of the Covington Catholic Boosters, and his family made significant contributions to the school's most recent capital campaign, funding one of the tennis courts.

They regularly attend Cov Cath’s annual memorial mass to honor Brian.

Brian’s family established this scholarship to help other young men experience the same kind of high quality, spirit-filled Catholic education that Brian received at CovCath, the announcement said.

This gift will be matched by a contribution from The Dennis M. and Lois A. Doyle Family Foundation.

Over the last 15 years, the Doyle Family Foundation has co-created 13 endowed scholarships at Covington Catholic which have substantially grown the school’s endowment and increased the tuition support available for students.

-Staff report