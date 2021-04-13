Erlanger Pursues Land Deal, Repairs to City Building Tower

Erlanger is moving forward with negotiating the purchase of a piece of land that could ultimately provide a new home for the city building, police department, and its public works department, for which its current building is deemed inadequate.

Following an executive session to discuss the matter, council gave its blessing to allow Mayor Jessica Fette to pursue the property.

Concurrently, the city is weighing how to move forward on repairs to its current public works building on Jack Scheben Drive.

In light of the decision to negotiate for new property, council voted to table a municipal order to enter into an agreement for a one-year lease for office space for public works.

Council decided to move forward, too, with amending its current budget to set aside $300,000 for public works to repair a railroad underpass, and $60,000 for road repairs.

Councilman Tyson Hermes also suggested that $35,000 be included to repair the current city building's tower,

Public Works Director Peter Glenn said that the tower's brick facade was buckling and separating, and when repairs started, more issues were discovered. A contractor suggested that the tower needed to be demolished.

Mayor Jessica Fette announced that the annual Memorial Day parade is a go for this year, according to the VFW.

"Let's make it bigger than ever," she said.

The city is also working towards its goal of placing sixty banners by Memorial Day on poles in honor of veterans from Erlanger.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor