Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Paused in NKY; Newport Clinic Switches to Moderna

The use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being paused in our region by the Northern Kentucky Health Department, as well as elsewhere.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that they are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in six individuals who received the single-dose vaccine.

More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country, including 2,200 administered by the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

There have been no local reports of adverse side effects, the health department said.

Governor Andy Beshear said that use of the vaccine in Kentucky would be paused.

“Right now, these events appear to be very rare. However, until we learn more from the FDA, CDC, and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, we are taking reasonable actions to pause the use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine in our vaccination clinics and will instead use the Moderna vaccine,” said NKY District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, officials said.

Those who fall into that category should tell doctors about the symptoms and that they have received the J & J vaccine in the past three weeks so that it can be taken into consideration for diagnosis and treatment.

"COVID-19 vaccine safety is a priority for all of us in public health and health care,” Dr. Saddler said. “This is why there is such an extensive reporting system in place to track and investigate adverse reactions and to pause the use of vaccine when necessary - even with extremely rare events – to make sure we all understand what is happening before proceeding.”

The health department is still administering vaccines from Moderna which requires two doses to be most effective against the coronavirus. The Pfizer vaccine is also available in Northern Kentucky through other providers. It also requires two doses.

A planned vaccination clinic in Newport on Saturday, which was announced Monday one where the single-dose J&J shot would be administered, has since changed plans and will be using the Moderna vaccine.

Newport school officials are contacting people who registered for the vaccine to let them know about the change. Since the Moderna vaccine requires two doses, the district is working with the Health Department on scheduling a day for administering the second dose, said Jennifer Stewart, director of pupil & student services for the Newport Independent Schools.

The clinic is open Saturday to any Kentucky resident 18 years of age and older and will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School, located at 95 W. Ninth Street. To schedule an appointment click here or visit the Newport Independent Schools website.

Any Newport resident requiring assistance with accessing online registration should contact the Student Services Department at Newport Independent at 859-292-3001.

"This is an outreach effort to ensure that the citizens of Newport and families we serve have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination," Stewart said.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Image via Johnson & Johnson