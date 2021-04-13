Six Health-Related Startups Selected for NKU Accelerator

Northern Kentucky University's Institute for Health Innovation (IHI) announced its spring 2021 cohort for its health innovation-based accelerator program, SoCap Accelerate.

The six startups will spend the next two months connecting with regional leaders in health care and the entrepreneurial ecosystem—learning how to develop customers and build sustainable products—with a goal to make Kentucky a healthier place.

SoCap Accelerate’s programming also provides legal guidance from Frost Brown Todd, accounting assistance by Empower ABS, digital presence support by Canned Spinach, and crowd investing support through Wunderfund.

“The power of innovation in health is indisputable. SoCap is fundamentally based on using community resources to boost our region and address health challenges at home and around the world,” said Rico Grant, managing director of SoCap Accelerate. “We truly believe that if we support each other as an ecosystem, we can make tremendous strides. We look forward to helping propel the growth and success of each dynamic founder.”

SoCap Accelerate’s Spring 2021 Cohort includes:

RE-Assist | a company specializing in a unique referral management application that ensures individuals in transitions of care choice. RE-Assist can be accessed by phone or tablet to make an educated selection of an array of healthcare vendors which meet the clinical recommendation and insurance criteria to expedite the referral conversion. They give the account managers of the referral process clarity and efficiency by allowing direct secure communication within the application. RE-Assist also will integrate the individuals in transitions of care, account managers and vendors to improve quality of life.

Carefeed | a HIPAA secure SaaS platform digitizes and distributes any materials healthcare providers would like to share with their patients, patient's families, staff, or referral sources. Carefeed automates antiquated processes like admission agreements, welcome packets, and paper surveys and seamlessly distributes them via text, email, voice, or video.

HealthGuard | the developer of DecipherRisk, the first Quantitative Integrated Risk Management (QIRM) system designed for hospitals and built around Open FAIR™, the industry-standard for cyber risk quantification. DecipherRisk, along with HealthGuard's specialized training and advisory services, helps hospital IT, Audit, Compliance, and Enterprise Risk Management teams build cost-effective, HIPAA-compliant risk management programs that deliver measurable business value.

Health Match 360 | a therapist matching platform that connects clients with licensed, experienced, and available therapists. Clients create a secure and confidential account, complete a questionnaire, and are matched with up to three therapists based on their needs and preferences. People deserve quality mental health care, and quality providers deserve clients. Health Match 360 is here to make that happen.

Jamaa Health | a platform where patients can locate black physicians and healthcare providers by locations, specialty, and insurance. Jamaa is Swahili for relative. Their goal is to eliminate healthcare disparities by connecting patients with physicians and other healthcare providers of color who will provide an unbiased and qualified level of care to patients of all colors.

Matrix Innovations | a product that aims to improve patient safety as well as staff efficiency while reducing avoidable invasive procedures required to replace accidentally dislodged lines. Matrix Innovations’ products are user-focused to provide practical solutions to everyday healthcare problems. Its first product debut, The Bundler, created a simple, effective clip to help healthcare workers better organize the various tubing, wires, and IV lines attached to patients in the hospital setting.

The six-week program culminates with a demo day on May 13, where the cohort will showcase their products and services to the community.

SoCap Accelerate is sponsored by the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration i6 grant, along with support from St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Durr Foundation and the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

