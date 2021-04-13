Villa Madonna Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Villa Madonna Academy announced its class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian.

Emily Richardson, of Florence, is the valedictorian and has attended the school for thirteen years. She plans to attend the University of Notre Dame to study biochemistry and neuroscience.

Mark Schutzman, of Villa Hills, is the class's salutatorian. He has attended Villa for twelve years and is currently deciding on college plans.

-Staff report

Photos provided