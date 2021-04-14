Beechwood Bands to Perform at Devou Bandshell

Beechwood High School Bands will present "Sweet Jazz" at the Devou Park Bandshell in Covington on Thursday, April 22.

The event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10.

Pre-packaged desserts are available for pre-order here. Each customer who makes a suggested donation before April 15 receives a free dessert at the event.

​The concert starts at 6 p.m.

This year's event will feature the music of Cole Porter, Thad Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, Three Dog Night, Youngblood Brass Band, and more.

A rainout date is scheduled for April 29.

-Staff report

Photo provided