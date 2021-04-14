Member Login

Beechwood Bands to Perform at Devou Bandshell

Wed, 04/14/2021 - 19:09 RCN Newsdesk
Beechwood High School Bands will present "Sweet Jazz" at the Devou Park Bandshell in Covington on Thursday, April 22.

The event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10.

Pre-packaged desserts are available for pre-order here. Each customer who makes a suggested donation before April 15 receives a free dessert at the event.

​The concert starts at 6 p.m.

This year's event will feature the music of Cole Porter, Thad Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, Three Dog Night, Youngblood Brass Band, and more.

A rainout date is scheduled for April 29.

-Staff report

Photo provided

