Beechwood Bands to Perform at Devou Bandshell
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 19:09 RCN Newsdesk
Beechwood High School Bands will present "Sweet Jazz" at the Devou Park Bandshell in Covington on Thursday, April 22.
The event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10.
Pre-packaged desserts are available for pre-order here. Each customer who makes a suggested donation before April 15 receives a free dessert at the event.
The concert starts at 6 p.m.
This year's event will feature the music of Cole Porter, Thad Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, Three Dog Night, Youngblood Brass Band, and more.
A rainout date is scheduled for April 29.
-Staff report
Photo provided