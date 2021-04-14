Newport Central Catholic Principal Announces Retirement

Newport Central Catholic High School principal Ron Dawn announced that he is retiring after five years in that role and 41 years in teaching.

“It is with grateful hearts that we thank Mr. Dawn for his dedication to the Catholic education of so many students over the past 41 years," the school said in an announcement. "We are losing an outstanding leader. Newport Central Catholic and its students have benefited immensely from his tireless and selfless work ethic and love for his alma mater. His loyalty and devotion to Newport Central Catholic is second to none. During his tenure as teacher, coach and principal he has been a great mentor and advisor for so many. We wish Ron all of God’s blessings today and every day of his retirement.”

Dawn began his career at Newport Central Catholic in 1979 teaching accounting and business courses.

Over the years he has held numerous positions at the school including business department chair, dean of discipline, athletic director, and most notably head boys and girls basketball coach.

“Ron has been an outstanding leader in many different roles here at NewCath," said Athletic Director and Business Manager Jeff Schulkens. "His service and loyalty to the school & students will be greatly missed.”

"I want to thank all of the parents, teachers and students who allowed me to have a great experience for so many years," Dawn said. "People have always told me that I would know when it was time to retire, they were correct. I know it is time, but I will have so many fond memories to look back on. Thank you NCC Community!!”

“Mr. Dawn has shown so much dedication and loyalty to Newport Central Catholic over the past 40 years," said Assistant Principal Stefanie Piegols. "His love and pride of NewCath shine through in all he has done and continues to do. He deserves all the prayers and well wishes as he enjoys his retirement.”

The school will conduct an official principal search led by Diocese of Covington Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kendra McGuire.

-Staff report