NKU Chase Law Adds Additional Legal Studies Track

Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law is expanding its master of legal studies degree with a fully online digital law and technology track. The online track will be one of the few programs of its type at an American Bar Association-approved school.

Chase Law’s program addresses the legal challenges introduced at the intersection of technology, digital commerce and law. The new program emphasizes the regulations and cybersecurity risks linked to existing technology while also preparing students for the emerging legal challenges of the future.

“In today's high-tech world, knowing both the available technology and the laws that apply to it is essential,” said Lawrence Rosenthal, associate dean for academics. “There is a technology and legal component behind almost everything these days, and knowing that information will be tremendously advantageous in the workplace.”

The concentrated curriculum launches this year and is built for students who want to understand legal issues but do not necessarily want to become lawyers, the university said.

“With the addition of the online program, students can earn their MLS degree in a remote format that utilizes up-to-date teaching methods and technology, opening up opportunities regardless of their proximity to campus,” said Judith Daar, Chase dean. “Students can complete the program in 10 to 20 months, depending on how many courses they take each academic term.”

Applications are open for Juris Doctor and Master of Legal Studies degree seekers.

