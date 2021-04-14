NKU Philharmonic, Choirs to Present Outdoor Concert at Yeatman's Cove

Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts will present a live, outdoor concert on April 22 and 23 at the P&G Pavilion at Yeatman's Cove.

The NKU Philharmonic Orchestra and NKU Choirs will perform an uplifting outdoor concert, featuring the music of John Williams, the Wailin' Jennys, and more. Performers include two "on the rise" student artists and winners of the 2021 NKU Philharmonic Concerto Competition, Maddie Pittman on the violin and James Tober on the clarinet.

“As a result of this pandemic, we have been given a renewed perspective of the importance of the arts, specifically the importance of making music together and sharing live music with an audience” said Katie Barton, Director of Choral Studies. “This concert, ‘One Voice,’ is our demonstration to one another and the community that our music-making can persevere through a pandemic, and that, with one voice, we will continue to create, perform, and inspire.”

● What: “One Voice” NKU SOTA Philharmonic Orchestra & Choirs

● When: April 22 and 23 at 6 p.m.

● Where: P&G Pavilion at Yeatman's Cove (705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH)

“Virtual learning in a pandemic is not an excuse to stop. It's an opportunity to get creative, do things in a new way, and to adapt. We're dedicated to continuing music. A significant dedication was required to make opportunities work that are both safe and done with excellence” said Amy Gillingham Culligan, Director of Orchestras. “This concert is something to celebrate. It is a testament to the resilience of our students and our artform.”

As safety is a top concern, all musicians will be masked, even utilizing special custom masks for the woodwind and brass players. Audience members will be required to wear masks and all will be socially distanced both on-stage and off. These protocols are in place to ensure that this is a safe and comfortable environment for everyone. It is advised to bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

