NKY Orthopedic Surgeon Joins Beacon

Northern Kentucky orthopedic surgeon Dr. John J. Larkin has joined Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, the organization announced.

Larkin was previously with OrthoCincy and has an office in Crestview Hills.

“Now, as part of our team, Dr. Larkin provides yet another way for Beacon to best serve the communities in which we practice,” said Andy Blankemeyer, Beacon CEO. “He provides amazing care to patients in Northern Kentucky and will now to do so as part of our larger Beacon team.”

Larkin is board-certified and fellowship-trained with expertise in sports and reconstructive surgery, arthritis treatment and total joint reconstruction. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, earning bachelor's and medical degrees in Lexington, and then completed a dual residency at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Larkin is the past chairman of the Ohio Governor’s Advisory Board for Workers’ Compensation and sat on the legislative committees of both the Ohio State Medical Society and the Northern Kentucky Medical Society. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Dr. Larkin is past president of the Academy of Medicine of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Orthopaedic Society.

“Dr. Larkin joining Beacon Orthopaedics is another great example of how our organization is strategically growing to better serve our community,” said Dr. Peter Cha, M.D., president of Beacon. “He represents one of 15 doctors who’ve joined us in the last year and have been attracted by our unique model that places emphasis on quality, access and value.”

Dr. Larkin will continue to serve his current patients from a new Crestview Hills, Kentucky office opening this summer. That will be Beacon’s fifteenth local care center.

Also recently joining Beacon Orthopaedics are hand and wrist specialist, Dr. Michael Wigton who came from the University of Cincinnati, four more physicians from OrthoCincy and one from Wellington Orthopaedics.

“I have been in practice for a long time. My decision to move to Beacon Orthopaedics was based on their philosophy,” Dr. Larkin said. “Their practice is patient-first and physician-driven, leading to the best care and best results. They have had the vision to become the leader regionally and I am excited about joining their team.”

-Staff report