Campbell Superintendent Pens Letter on Pursuit of Cold Spring Property

The following letter is written by Campbell County Schools Superintendent David Rust.

Campbell County Residents,

Despite what you may have heard or read recently regarding the City of Cold Spring’s closing on the purchase of the Disabled American Veteran’s property, Campbell County Schools is still deeply interested and engaged in the acquisition of this unique and valuable property and still has a condemnation case pending before the Campbell Circuit Court, which was filed on December 20th.

As you may recall from my previous messaging, the Campbell County Board of Education made two purchase offers for the DAV and finally utilized its eminent domain power in December when DAV management elected to sell its headquarters to another buyer, an Ohio developer, who wishes to level the current building and construct multi-unit apartment buildings and a healthcare facility with St. Elizabeth.

I want to share once again why this property is so valuable to Campbell County Schools.

Our current middle school is populated by over 1200 students in grades 6-8, as one of the largest middle schools in the Commonwealth. The current middle school draws students from our entire county. By adding a second, more northerly middle school, we can reduce the current middle school’s population by half, greatly reducing building congestion, bus travel times and drop-off lines. The added efficiencies will reduce our daily operational expenses. Please understand that adding a second school benefits all middle school aged students, countywide. The DAV facility and physical plant are in great condition. At 178,000 square feet, its size, and tall warehouse-like frame in the rear, provide ample opportunity for renovation into a much needed, second middle school. THIS PROPERTY, unlike all others that have been evaluated by the Board will save our local taxpayers MILLIONS of dollars by not having to develop a parcel on our own and build new from the foundation. The Board has searched for over ten years for an appropriate parcel on which to build a new middle school, and this one has a prime building, in a superb location, and includes the necessary acreage to provide a full academic and extra-curricular program for our families.

As the district continues to work through the condemnation action, we have also worked through our state-required due diligence of the property for site acquisition. Architectural, mechanical, environmental, geo-technical and traffic reviews have all been conducted and look very good.

I would like to ask for your continued support and patience with Campbell County Schools as we work through this process. Yes, Cold Spring has purchased the DAV property, but that action does not dismiss the district’s condemnation action and our authority to use eminent domain. We are still moving forward and working on your behalf, to bring relief and a much needed second middle school to our community.

Sincerely,

Dr. David A. Rust

Superintendent