Toelke Is Thomas More's First All-American Bowler

Thomas More University has its first ever All-American bowler.

First-year bowler Jake Toelke was named as one of twelve All-Americans by the NAIA on Thursday.

Toelke won the Cincinnati Collegiate Classic averaging 233.3 in the event. He added on to an impressive first-year campaign by winning the Thomas Burris Memorial, averaging 246.8 pins in the five games bowled.

Toelke averaged 219 pins knocked down in the 25 games he bowled throughout the year.

In addition to being named All-American, Toelke was named the Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year and named to the MSC's First Team All-Conference.

Toelke, a Colerain Township, Oh. native and LaSalle High School graduate, and the men's bowling team will return to the alley on Friday when they will compete in the USBC Sectional in Smyrna, Tennessee.

-Staff report