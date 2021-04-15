Websites Rank NKU Business Programs Among Nation's, World's Best

Northern Kentucky University has the tenth-best human resources program in the nation according to Study.com, a personalized learning platform.

NKU is the only university in the region featured on the site’s top 10 list. The free online resource analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education and the unique factors of each institution, such as accreditations, professional development opportunities and career success. NKU also received high remarks for its study abroad offerings.

“[NKU] Students have the opportunity to travel to countries such as Czech Republic, England, Germany and Ireland for specialized HR courses. The program trumpets an inclusive curriculum, which allows students to broaden their education with a double major or minor in another business discipline like marketing or finance,” Study.com said in its review of NKU.

NKU is the only university in the region and one of 263 programs in the world approved by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the largest HR professional society representing 285,000 members in more than 165 countries, a news release said. The SHRM designation gives students eligibility for the Certified Professional exam once they accumulate 500 hours of relevant HR experience.

Meanwhile, the Haile/US Bank College of Business also provides the top internships in the nation for students pursuing a Construction Management degree, according to Intelligent.com. The trusted higher education resource recently announced its best schools for 2021, with NKU being ranked 28 and the top program for hands-on learning opportunities.

“These are remarkable accomplishments for our college,” said Dean Hassan HassabElnaby, Haile/US Bank College of Business. "Our highly engaged faculty and staff take great pride in advancing student success within each program, and I certainly appreciate their work on behalf of our exceptional learners who call NKU home.”

-Staff report