World Circus Day Events Set for Ludlow this Weekend

A celebration of World Circus Day is set for Saturday and Sunday in Ludlow where Bircus Brewing Co. and Circus Mojo are welcoming former Ringling Bros. clown Rudy Uresti for a pair of live shows.

The live circus matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and an evening show on Saturday will feature Uresti, and Kruzade and the Growlers.

Uresti toured with Ringling Bros. from 2012 to 2015 and first became acquainted with Circus Mojo in 2013 when the local group hosted a post-show party for the Ringling Clown Troupe at the Ludlow Theatre.

“I always hoped I would be able to make it back to Kentucky and spend a little time with Circus Mojo,” Uresti said in a news release. “World Circus Day seemed like the perfect fit!”

Uresti has been featured on YouTube’s People are Awesome, and has entertained all over the country. He lives and entertains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Bircus is a Ludlow-based brewery while Circus Mojo is a Ludlow-based entertainment and education circus.

