Covington Man Has Bond Revoked, More Evidence Collected in Child Pornography Case

A Covington man is behind bars again after bond was revoked in an ongoing child pornography investigation.

Keram Christensen, 39, was previously arrested in 2019 and and charged with possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and first degree distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Christensen's bond was revoked Tuesday and he was arrested in court, Covington Police told RCN.

Detectives obtained information that he had violated his bond conditions and then they collected items in court and obtained a search warrant for Christensen's phone, police said.

That led to an additional search warrant of Christensen's residence on the 1800 block of Euclid Avenue where additional items of evidence were collected.

Covington Police Assistant Chief Brian Valenti told RCN that additional search warrants will be filed on Monday for some of the electronic items collected.

No additional charges have been filed yet against Christensen, he said.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Covington Police search a residence on Euclid Ave. (witness photo/provided)