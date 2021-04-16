Horizon Community Funds to Host Housing Fair for Landlords and Community

Horizon Community Funds, with co-sponsors Kentucky Housing Corporation and Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, will offer a free event for local landlords and tenants to learn about money and other resources they might qualify for during the current “eviction moratorium.” The “Keys to Hope” housing resource presentation and fair will be held Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Life Learning Center in Covington.

At 11 a.m., there will be a brief presentation specifically for landlords about how to receive up to six months of reliable monthly rent payments or deposits through programs and partnerships available in Northern Kentucky. Agency representatives will also be on-site to enroll those interested.

“It is possible for landlords to change the course of lives without sacrificing their own livelihood, and it happens all the time,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “I think the awareness building piece is critical here, so we are happy to convene them for a brief conversation on what sort of money is on the table.”

Additional agency leaders supporting the event include Brighton Center, Saint Vincent de Paul – NKY, and Welcome House. Together with other organizations that impact areas of housing and family self-sufficiency, they will offer information at booths in Life Learning Center’s Foundations Hall.

The event was suggested by the advisory committee leading the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund. Committee members have tracked community needs since March 2020, and allocated funding to help Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits provide for those who have lost income due to the pandemic. With a careful eye on the intensified crisis in housing and the imminent end of the federal eviction moratorium, the committee determined that the “Keys to Hope” informational forum could supplement financial support from the Relief Fund.

“As a community foundation with a targeted focus on Northern Kentucky, it’s important for us to step up and help connect these dots,” added Grayson. “We warmly invite our neighbors from both sides of the door- landlords and tenants alike, to join us at this fair.”

More information can be found at www.horizonfunds.org/keys-to- hope-2021 . Landlords are encouraged to reserve their spot at the presentation by sending their name and email address to Tess Brown at [email protected] or 859.620.8221.

