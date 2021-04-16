Villa Madonna Academy Principal Celebrates 25 Years of Service

Villa Madonna Academy HS/Jr. High celebrated principal Pamela McQueen’s 25th year in a big way. More than 200 faculty, staff, and students lined the Villa Hills campus drive to surprise Mrs. McQueen as she returned from an off-campus meeting.

Students waved pompoms and carried banners thanking Mrs. McQueen for her 25 years of service. In addition to her service as principal, Mrs. McQueen is also Villa’s executive director.

-Staff report