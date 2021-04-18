Beshear Appoints CHNK CEO to State Human Rights Commission

Governor Andy Beshear appointed CHNK Behavioral Health CEO Rick Wurth to the Kentucky Human Rights Commission.

Wurth, of Union, replaces Rebecca Cuzick, who resigned. He will serve the remainder of that unexpired term through September 12.

The Kentucky Human Rights Commission's mandate from the Kentucky Civil Rights Act is: To safeguard all individuals within the state from discrimination because of familial status, race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age 40 and over, or because of the person's status as a qualified individual with a disability as defined in KRS 344.010 and KRS 344.030; Thereby to protect their interest in personal dignity and freedom from humiliation, to make available to the state their full productive capacities, to secure the state against domestic strife and unrest which would menace its democratic institutions, to preserve the public safety, health, and general welfare, and to further the interest, rights, and privileges of individuals within the state.

-Staff report