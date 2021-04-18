COVID-19: 874 New Cases in Ky. Over Weekend, 62 in NKY

Kentucky recorded a total of 874 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with 599 new cases on Saturday and 275 on Sunday.

There were 62 new cases across five Northern Kentucky counties in that period, with 35 in Kenton, 15 in Boone, 6 in Campbell, 3 in Grant, and 3 in Pendleton.

Meanwhile, Kenton Co. was bumped up to the orange zone on the state's incidence rate, where it joins Grant. The orange zone, the state's second-most severe designation, represents accelerated spread of the virus, and is designated to a county when it averages 10 or more daily positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Kenton Co. currently has an incidence rate of exactly 10 while Grant's is 10.3.

Boone Co. dropped back to the yellow zone, with community spread and a rating of 9.6. It had been bumped up to orange on Thursday.

The state also recorded 7 new COVID-related deaths over the weekend.

The state's positivity rate is currently 3.48%.

There are currently 394 people hospitalized with 98 in intensive care units and 46 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the local incidence rate map