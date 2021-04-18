Covington Art Gallery Producing 24-Hour Virtual Performance Event

Pique, a Covington-based performance and art gallery, is hosting its second 24-hour performance event this week.

Perform-A-Rama begins at 7:13 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and concludes at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.

Twenty-four artists and groups will perform during the event.

Each performance will last 45 minutes, with a 15-minute break between each segment. Emcees will introduce each act.

A virtual Student Showcase will precede the event at 7:13 pm on April 22. The showcase will feature five Art Academy of Cincinnati performance art students and their work from this semester. And on April 30 at 7:13 p.m., Pique will host a follow up Block Party which will feature breakout room discussions for each quarter of Perform-A-Rama and Dance Party.

“We held our first 24-hour performance art event, Perform-A-Thon, in 2019. There were so many unusual and compelling moments throughout the 24 hours that we decided to do it again," said Lindsey Whittle, co-instigator at Pique.

“We broadcast the performances live through YouTube and Facebook in 2019. Performances happened at Pique, so viewers had the option of watching in person or viewing it online," said Noel Maghathe, another co-instigator. "We planned to do the same thing in 2020, but it was originally scheduled right after the lockdown. “

“We are grateful to our volunteers, artists, and emcees for their help in making this happen. We want to especially thank FotoFocus for supporting our efforts to turn Perform-A-Rama into a totally virtual experience," said Annie Brown, the third co-instigator. "Viewers will be able to watch the entire event from the comfort of their homes, and the performers are able to personalize the location for their performances.”

For more information about the event and link to watch, visit https://www.piquewebsite.com/ perform-a-rama-2020-21 .

-Staff report

Image: A compilation of all 24 performances from Perform-A-Thon 2019 (provided)