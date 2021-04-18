Ft. Wright to Lower Occupational Tax Rate

The City of Fort Wright is planning to lower its occupational tax for employees.

City council listened to the first reading of an ordinance that would do just that at its meeting earlier this month.

Council had previously raised the payroll tax years ago to offset budget challenges, but Mayor Dave Hatter said that he and council members always intended to keep a promise to lower the rate again as soon as they could.

This ordinance, when passed, will lower the occupational tax from 1.15 to 0.95, and council was glad to say they kept their promise.

Meanwhile, council also listened to the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit traffic of trucks weighing more than 36,000 pounds from traveling east and west on Fort Henry.

The city has received complaints recently about the truck traffic.

It was stated that GPS devices are sending trucks that way to avoid the highway during the renovation of the Brent Spence Bridge on I-71/75.

City Administrator Jill Bailey explained that trucks can still make deliveries in the area but through-traffic by large trucks will be banned.

An executive order affirmed Dean Russell and Randall Burnett as the last two members on the Ramage Civil War Museum board.

April 24 will be the date of the city's clean-up day, beginning at 8:30 a.m., and at the end there will be a box lunch.

Ft. Wright Garden Club will have its plant swap and sale on May 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The city's community yard sale will be on May 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor