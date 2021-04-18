Ludlow Principal Appointed to District Position to Address Learning Loss

Mary A. Goetz Elementary School principal Jason Steffen will now serve Ludlow Independent Schools as director of teaching and learning, Superintendent Michael Borchers announced at this week's board of education meeting.

In his new role, Steffen will oversee a team of interventionists to assist students in overcoming problems they may face after the academic years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will create programs targeting problems associated with learning loss during virtual learning.

The role will assist all students in the district.

"I am really excited to have this new position," said Steffen, who has been with the district for the last ten years, and just recently completed his doctorate in education field. "I can't wait to get started."

He begins his new role on July 1.

In other business, the district's contract with a school resource officer will cost $2,000, or $46,000 total next year. Borchers explained that Officer Tony Rouse will remain in the role.

The board approved the HVAC bid for the auditorium at $39,000, and the painting of the gym at $13,320.

Borchers also said that the district would send applications to families who wish to take advantage of the supplemental year made available by the Kentucky General Assembly through legislation allowing students to return for an additional year of instruction to the disruption of the pandemic.

As part of the deal, students can only retake classes they already enrolled in this year and cannot add additional classes. Borchers said that there doesn't seem to be educational value to the supplemental year, but he thought it was created so that students who were in football or other sports can benefit from scholarships that might have been eliminated last year.

There are restrictions on who can apply for this supplemental year and the applications have to be in by May 1. Then the school board will decide if they will offer the year, or not offer it.

"It's a muddy mess," said Borchers. "We will follow the process, and see what kind of feedback we get."

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Photo: Jason Steffen