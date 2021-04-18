New Housing Development Coming to Taylor Mill

Taylor Mill is expected to see the construction of new homes along the 5400 block of Taylor Mill Road.

The city commission followed the approving recommendation of the Kenton County planning commission in green-lighting a pair of changes to its zoning code to support the development.

Real estate agent Cindy Cahill, of Realty Executives Select in Taylor Mill, spoke at the planning commission meeting about the development. Her office has been located nearby on Taylor Mill Road for about sixteen years, she said.

The plan is to establish a new street on the property and to construct twenty single-family homes there. The existing building, previously used by Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witnesses, will be turned into commercial office use.

The city commission approved the a change in the requirements for the acreage in a planned unit development (PUD) from 25 to 5. The site is 9.21 acres. Another change approved by the commission allows for a zoning change to PUD to support the development.

"I'm looking forward to staying there in the city," Cahill said at this month's planning commission meeting. "It's been a wonderful place to have my office.

"The need for new housing is immense in the area."

The city commission gave its approvals at its meeting this week.

Cahill said that she expects that the new homes will be ranch-style. "It appears there is a demand for that. We have an aging population. A lot of times, those people, once their kids leave, they want to stay in the area, but we just don't have nice housing for them to go to."

The city had also previously endorsed the project as it was considered by the planning commission.

"The city is in favor of this development and we think that it would fit very nicely in the neighborhood that is there," City Administrator Brian Haney said.

In other business, the city commission approved the hiring of a part-time employee to oversee Pride Park. The position will be for 20 hours per week at $15 per hour for 17 weeks.

Some picnic tables in the park also need to be replaced after they were illegally used as sleds in the winter months.

Haney explained that that he priced out steel mesh tables at $667 apiece. The city would need 12 at a total cost of about $,8004. He also looked at redwood tables at a cost of $500 each and $6,000 total.

The commission opted for the steel mesh.

Commissioner Caroline Braden also suggested that security at the park should be increased. Security cameras are set to be installed.

Captain Chad Huth was recognized for 15 years of service to the city, and given a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

Leah Reis was welcomed into the fire department as a firefighter/EMT.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor (Michael Monks, RCN editor & publisher) contributed to this report

Image via Kenton Co. PVA