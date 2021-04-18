Photos: Celebrating the Renovation of Barb Cook Park in Latonia

The renovated Barb Cook Park in Latonia was celebrated Saturday with a ribbon-cutting and other festivities.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, other city officials, and the community gathered at the park in honor of the $300,000 in renovations, which include new playground equipment, walking paths, and more.

The park is named for a longtime Latonia advocate.

The Covington Street Hockey League, which plays in a rink being constructed privately also participated.

Future work on Barb Cook will include major improvements to the basketball courts, including resurfacing and new goals, the city said. The court will also be striped not only for basketball but also for other games, such as four-square, volleyball, and pickleball (a trendy new sport that mixes tennis with badminton and table tennis).

RCN's Brian Frey produced these photos from the event.