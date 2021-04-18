Woman Killed in Early Sunday Crash on I-75 Near Crittenden

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on southbound Interstate 75 just north of the Crittenden exit.

Kenton County Police responded at around 2:05 a.m. where they found a 2018 Nissan Sentra crashed into a tree.

Police said that "for reasons unknown at this time", the driver, Kevin Ferguson, 24, of Cincinnati, lost control of the vehicle and left the right side of the highway and struck the tree.

Jordan Miller, 23, of Cincinnati, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed at the scene.

Ferguson was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was treated and released.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The Kenton County Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Unit is investigating the crash. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Sgt. Chris Haddle of the Kenton County Police Department at 859-392-1943.

-Staff report

Image via PDS