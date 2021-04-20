29 Businesses Receive COVID Relief Checks in Dayton; Dining Coupons Also Redeemed

The City of Dayton announced that twenty-nine businesses received COVID-19 assistance grants and that 289 Dayton Dining coupons have been redeemed.

The Dayton Dining coupons valued at $5 apiece were mailed to residents in the city as part of a stimulus program to benefit restaurants hit economically by the pandemic and its associated restrictions.

The grant funding and the dining programs were created in January and funded through federal funds paid to the city through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress last year.

“Small businesses and our growing restaurant, entertainment, and reception venues are the economic lifeblood of our city and important components to our city’s quality of life,” Mayor Ben Baker said. “Many of these businesses struggled to stay afloat during the past year and City Council recognized the need to support these small businesses during this difficult time by creating these two business-assistance programs, which have proven to be very successful.”

The city began accepting grant applications for the COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program on February 1 and the application period closed on March 15. The following businesses qualified to receive $1,000 checks from the city:

• AA Wok

• Avenue Pharmacy

• Blue Ridge Simply Unique

• Candyland Recording Studio

• Care Bear Day Care

• Dayton Eagles

• Dayton Chiropractic

• Elite Mechanical

• Fastemp

• Galactic Fried Chicken

• Hansman’s Corner Market

• Hickory Dickory Dock Vintage Candies

• Hometown Heroes

• Hudson Piping

• Kate’s Catering

• Master’s Touch Beauty Salon

• Metal Solutions

• Purple Poulet

• Rose Room

• The Cobb Group

• The Lodge KY

• Tony’s Ole Saloon

• TQ Constructors

• Turner Machine

• Unataza Coffee

• Unicom Asset Recovery

• Urbandy

• VFW Post 2899

• Welding Equipment & Repair

Residents have redeemed the Dayton Dining coupons in eight of the city’s restaurants: AA Wok, Galactic Chicken, Hometown Heroes, Kate’s Catering, Purple Poulet, Taqueria Nogal, Trotta’s, and Unataza.

Restaurant owners have told city officials that for every coupon residents use, they spend, on average, another $15 in food and drinks, a news release said. Approximately 15 percent of all of the coupons mailed to residents have been redeemed at restaurants and the city has reimbursed the restaurants for the coupons that have been redeemed. Residents have until June 1 to redeem the coupons at restaurants, including Riverside Marina, a seasonal business that opens in May.

“This past January and February were our worst months during the entire pandemic so the city’s grant came just in time for my business; it kept us from having to cut our staff and payroll,” said Alejandra Flores, owner of Unataza Coffee. “And the Dayton Dining Dollars has been great incentive too, bringing several new customers, some of which have become regular customers.”

