Bromley-Crescent Springs Road Portion to Close for Several Months

An additional closure to Bromley-Crescent Springs Road (KY 2373) is needed as part of an ongoing project there, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said Tuesday.

The closure is for utility work and the installation of a box culvert and retaining wall.

A portion of Bromley-Crescent Springs Road will be removed approximately 700 feet south of Amsterdam Road, preventing through traffic along this corridor.

The roadway will be closed beginning Monday, April 26 and will last several months.

A signed detour will be in place during the closure for through traffic.

Drivers may use Anderson Road (KY 2373) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) to Collins Road to Amsterdam Road as a detour.

The $7.5 million project will improve the two-lane road and add a multi-use path.

The project is expected to be complete in October 2022.

-Staff report

Image via PDS