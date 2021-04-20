COVID-19: 609 New Cases in Ky., 47 in NKY

Kentucky counted 609 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 47 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 17 in Kenton Co., 15 in Boone Co., 13 in Campbell Co., and 2 in Grant Co.

Pendleton Co. recorded no cases on Tuesday.

There were seven COVID-related deaths on Tuesday statewide. None were local.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear said that 1,672,364 Kentucky residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently,” said Beshear. “Let’s meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

The state's positivity rate is 3.44%.

There are currently 419 people hospitalized across the state including 121 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the local incidence rate in each county which is calculated by the number of positive daily cases per 100,000 people over seven days