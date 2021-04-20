Covington Restaurant Announces Reopening

A Covington restaurant announced its reopening on Tuesday.

Parlor on Seventh will reopen at 43 West Seventh Street, next to Braxton Brewing Co., on Saturday with a grand re-opening celebration featuring live music from local musician Tracy Walker. She will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

Parlor on Seventh offers American Wagyu beef burgers, flatbreads, and prepared wings. The restaurant also serves desserts, local craft beer, wine, and cocktails.

“It’s so good to be back and serving the folks of Covington and Greater Cincinnati. The last fourteen months have been difficult for everyone, and the restaurant industry in particular. Reviving and refreshing Parlor on Seventh has been an amazing labor of love and I’m beyond excited to be back at the helm crafting intentional and delicious meals for the community,” said Parlor on Seventh Executive Chef Mike Schieman. “We’re offering a lunch menu that fills a gap in the downtown Covington neighborhood, and a dinner experience that guests can walk away from feeling full, connected, and well taken care of.”

The name Parlor on Seventh pays homage to the Lexington Turnpike that once connected the bustling markets in Cincinnati and Covington to the farmers further south.

-Staff report