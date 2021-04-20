HealthPoint Covington Adds Vision Clinic in Partnership with Cincinnati Eye Institute

HealthPoint Family Care and the Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) Foundation announced a partnership to establish a new vision clinic at HealthPoint's Covington location (1401 Madison Avenue).

Appointments start May 10.

"We are grateful and excited to partner with the CEI Foundation. By bringing together a wide variety of health care specialists, we can help improve the health of our community, including greater access to high-quality eye and vision care," said Sally Jordan, HealthPoint CEO.

“HealthPoint is the perfect fit for our demographic, and our mission to preserve and improve sight,” said Amy Jones, CEI Foundation CEO and President. “We’re happy to have two of our ophthalmologists, Dr. Richard Kerstine and Dr. David Brounley, available to provide on-site care to patients in our region.”

In addition to vision care, HealthPoint’s 52 physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, and counselors provide adult and pediatric primary care, women's health, dental, mental health, and substance abuse treatment in five locations throughout Northern Kentucky and one in Central Kentucky. HealthPoint also operates 21 school-based health and dental centers throughout the state.

-Staff report