Highway Transport Joins Women in Trucking Association

Highway Transport announced Tuesday that it is now a corporate member of the Women in Trucking Association, a nonprofit that encourages and supports women’s employment in the transportation industry.

Highway Transport, a Knoxville-based company providing bulk transportation of specialty chemicals, has an operation in Florence.

According to the American Trucking Association, the number of female truck drivers increased by 68% between 2010 and 2018. While more women continue to get behind the wheel, they still only make up 7% of all truck drivers, a news release said.

“The Women in Trucking Association is doing important and necessary work for women in the transportation industry,” said Christy Williams, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Highway Transport. “We share the organization’s vision to increase the number of females employed and thriving in our field. We’re excited to join the Women in Trucking Association in support of this important mission, in addition to hiring women and creating more opportunities for the women already a part of the Highway Transport family.”

The Women in Trucking Association’s mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.

