COVID-19: 785 New Cases in Ky.; 80 in NKY; Boone Co. Man Dies

Kentucky recorded 785 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 80 in Northern Kentucky: 48 in Boone Co., 21 in Kenton Co., 9 in Campbell Co., and 2 in Pendleton Co.

Grant Co. had no cases recorded on Wednesday.

An 80-year old Boone Co. man was among the seven deaths reported statewide.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments now available to all residents aged 16 and older.

When the 2.5 million vaccine goal is reached, the state will lift most capacity restrictions on many Kentucky businesses, he said.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19,” said Beshear. “But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated.”

So far, 1,682,774 people in the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The state's positivity rate is 3.39%.

There are currently 417 people hospitalized including 113 in intensive care units and 52 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the local county incidence rate, calculated by the number of daily positive cases per 100,000 people over seven days