Diocese of Covington Announces In-Person Graduations for High Schools

The Diocese of Covington announced Wednesday that its high school graduation ceremonies will be hosted in-person at the schools' pre-COVID-19 pandemic venues.

“High school graduations are an important event in the lives of our students and I am thankful for all the time and hard work that Thomas More University and our high school principals put in to ensure we could provide safe, in-person graduations,” said Kendra McGuire, the diocesan superintendent.

There will be a few protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus including socially-distancing graduates and others, mask-wearing, and no congregating indoors before or after the ceremony.

Bishop Brossart, Covington Catholic, Holy Cross, Newport Central Catholic, and St. Henry high schools will host their ceremonies at the Connor Convocation Center on the campus of Thomas More University.

Covington Latin School will host its graduation at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington.

Notre Dame Academy's ceremony will be at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.

St. Patrick High School will host its graduation at St. Patrick Church in Maysville.

Villa Madonna Academy's graduation is planned for Mother of God Church in Covington.

“The class of 2021 has approached the difficulties of this pandemic and its impact on their lives with patience and understanding,” McGuire said. “After this past year, I am so happy that they will get to experience a traditional graduation ceremony to recognize their educational achievements.”

Bishop Roger Foys is planning to present each graduate with his or her diploma. Much of the pomp and circumstance typical of a traditional graduation — processions, music, and singing — will also be part of this year’s graduation celebrations. The only significant difference is that each graduation will be a private, ticketed event.

“I am so pleased we are able to do in-person graduations this year,” said Bishop Foys. “Our students have sacrificed a great deal in this past year and I am very grateful to them for their cooperation. I am likewise grateful to the parents of our students and the administration, faculty, and staff of our Catholic school system.”

