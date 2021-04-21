Madison Pike Improvement, Realignment of Moffett Rd. Intersection Coming

A highway safety improvement project along Madison Pike (KY 17), including the realignment of its intersection with Moffett Road (KY 2042), is to start Monday, May 10, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said.

“We are always excited to begin construction to improve safety on our roadways,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for KYTC District 6. “The main focus is to realign the intersection at Moffett Road that will provide better sight distance for motorists who live and commute in this area.”

The project is expected to continue through August 1.

Drivers will see work crews, equipment, flaggers, and lane closures throughout the project.

Sight distance work will take place between Bracht-Piner Road (KY 14) and the Cruise Creek area.

Walton-based Eaton Asphalt was awarded the project with its low bid of $672,480.

