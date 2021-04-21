NKU Men's Basketball Adds North Dakota Transfer

Northern Kentucky men's basketball added North Dakota transfer Seybian Sims, the program announced Wednesday.

“We are excited to add someone with Seybian’s winning pedigree as a high school state champion and junior college national champion that brings us added versatility as a perimeter shot maker, as well as someone that can both rebound and block shots,” said NKU head coach Darrin Horn. “He has been a consistent producer at our level and we are confident he can continue to grow as a player.”

Sims joins the Norse following one season at North Dakota and two at Kirkwood Community College.

He averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his lone season at UND, which includes 43 percent field-goal shooting and 36 percent 3-point shooting.

Sims had seven double-digit scoring efforts, including a career-high 13 at Denver on Feb. 6. He also snagged double-digit rebounding efforts twice with a 13-board total versus North Dakota State on Dec. 12 serving as his career-high.

The native of Iowa City, Iowa, averaged 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 64 games played at Kirkwood. Sims was a 52 percent shooter for the Eagles. During his sophomore season at Kirkwood, the Eagles won the NJCAA Division II National Championship. Sims hauled in 11 rebounds and tallied five points, which included a crucial three late in the title game.

In his final two seasons of prep basketball at Iowa City West, Sims helped lead the Trojans to the Iowa 4A state championship as a junior and state runner-up as a senior.

Sims and fellow transfer Chris Brandon (Detroit Mercy) are part of a 2021-22 Norse class that includes incoming freshmen Isaiah Mason and Sam Vinson.

