Thomas More to Add Men's Lacrosse Program

Thomas More's athletics department announced the addition of a men's lacrosse program on Wednesday.

Lacrosse will be the twenty-ninth sports program offered at the Crestview Hills campus.

A national search is underway for a full-time head coach and the university will begin recruiting for the 2021-22 academic year, in which it will compete as a club program.

A varsity schedule will begin in the 2022-23 academic year.

Thomas More also announced that it will begin a national search for a full-time coach for the women's lacrosse program. Lacrosse already exists as a women's sport at TMU.

“Lacrosse is a growing sport and we want to be able to commit to our students by providing opportunities where they’re needed,” said Saints Athletic Director Terry Connor. “The new full-time head coach for women’s lacrosse will take the program to another level, truly raising the bar for that team and the student-athletes already involved. The new men’s team adds numerous opportunities for current and prospective Saints.”

In addition to changes in the landscape of the lacrosse program, Thomas More will begin installing a new synthetic playing surface at Thomas More Field at Griffin Plaza in May which will include permanent lines for men’s and women’s lacrosse. The new turf and the new track surface, which was installed in 2020, provides Thomas More student-athletes one of the best venues in the region, the university boasted in a news release.

“We are confident that the additions of a men’s lacrosse program, a new full-time head coach for women’s lacrosse, and a new synthetic turf field will enhance the Thomas More student-athlete experience,” Connor said. “These enhancements are only a sampling of what’s to come as we look toward the future of the institution and the department.”

