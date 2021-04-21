Three NKU Women's Basketball Players Depart

Northern Kentucky women's basketball announced the departure of three players and the return of another on Wednesday.

Ally Niece, who averaged 10.9 points per game over three seasons and was named to the 2020 All-Horizon League Second Team and All-Tournament Team, decided to forego her senior year at the recommendation of her doctor.

She will continue her elementary education degree pursuit and plans to graduate in December.

“When I first committed to NKU, I was so honored and excited to represent my hometown,” said Niece. “I am so thankful for all of the experiences and people that NKU gave me. The decision to medically retire from basketball was not an easy one, but I know that Gad has plans for me in my next chapter and I am excited to see what He has in store. I am extremely thankful for all of my coaches, teammates, trainers, fans, teachers, friends and family that have been by my side cheering me on through the highs and lows. I will greatly miss NKU and the game of basketball and I will forever be grateful for everything the University and the game have given me.”

Kailey Coffey and Jazmyne Geist were both able to return for another year due to the added season of eligibility but have decided to graduate in the spring.

Coffey, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District and three-time Horizon League All-Academic Team honoree, graduates in May and has accepted an offer to attend Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She concludes her Norse career sixth on NKU’s all-time rebounding chart with 808. She scored 829 career points.

“My experience at NKU has been indescribable, and I am so, so thankful that God led me here four years ago,” Coffey said. “The decision to leave was nowhere near easy because the people – my teammates, coaches, Norse Nation, administration, professors and all others who supported me along the way – are truly special. I could never thank you all, or express how much I love you all, enough.”

Geist wraps up her career having played in 65 games with 29 starts, averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She is a double-major in both the management and sports business & event management programs.

“Norse Nation, these have been the best four years of my life,” said Geist. “I couldn’t thank my coaches, teammates, and everyone else involved in the NKU women’s basketball program enough for everything they’ve allowed me to achieve here as a Norse.”

Grayson Rose, meanwhile, announced her intent to return to the team for the 2021-22 season. Rose, a senior for NKU in 2020-21, is using the additional season of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic to play another season for the Norse.

“I am so happy for the opportunity to play the game I love one more year,” said Rose. “I couldn’t imagine parting ways from this team and coaching staff after the challenges of last season. Northern Kentucky University has meant so much to me, and I am forever blessed to be able to play basketball for the University and team I love for one more season.”

Rose averaged 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last year.

