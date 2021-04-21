Three NKY Projects Funded to Improve Safety Near Schools

Three projects in Northern Kentucky are part of a planned $23 million statewide investment to improve highway safety near schools, Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state are included in the award

“These projects merge two key areas I’ve been committed to investing in since day one as Governor: education and infrastructure,” said Beshear. “Once completed, these projects will ensure safe access to and around our schools, as well as improve quality of life for the thousands of Kentucky families that drop off and pick up children every day.”

The local projects include:

$154,000 to improve sidewalks and pedestrian crossings on Sleepy Hollow (KY 1072) near St. Agnes School

$80,000 to improve safety along U.S. 27 at CS-7092 near Crossroads Elementary

$80,000 to improve safety along U.S. 27 at KY 10 near Campbell Co. High School

Over the next two years, funding will be used to design and/or construct projects, ranging from new turn lanes and crosswalks to pavement markings and new entrances.

-Staff report