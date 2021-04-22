COVID-19: 40 New Cases in NKY, Two Local Deaths

Kentucky recorded 628 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and five new deaths. Forty of the new cases were spread across five Northern Kentucky counties, and a 70-year old man from Boone Co. and a 69-year old man from Kenton Co. were among the dead.

A 57-year old Campbell Co. man was added to the state's death toll as part of an ongoing audit of previous death certificates.

There were 24 new cases in Boone Co., 11 in Kenton Co., 2 in Grant Co., 2 in Pendleton Co., and 1 in Campbell Co.

Meanwhile, the state's positivity rate is 3.36%.

There are currently 440 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including 121 in intensive care units and 55 on ventilators.

Governor Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to be vaccinated, arguing that residents put themselves at significant risk if they do not.

Looking at the overall population, roughly 1 in 706 Kentuckians has died from COVID-19 since the first case of the virus was confirmed in the commonwealth; approximately 1 of every 69 Kentuckians who has been infected with COVID-19 has died.

According to the state's county-level incidence rate, calculated by the number of positive daily cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, Kenton, Campbell, Boone, Grant, and Pendleton counties are all now classified as being in the "yellow zone" again, indicating community spread, or an incidence rate between 1 and 10.

Yellow is the state's second-lowest classification.

Gallatin Co. is in the green zone, the state's lowest classification, indicating "on track", with an incidence rate of 0.

-Staff report

Image: The local incidence rate