Dayton Candy Store Hosts "Old West" Spring Carnival on Saturday

Travel back to “The Old West” with Hickory Dickory General Merchantile this Saturday.

Hickory Dickory will host its annual Spring Carnival with an old west theme 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24 in the city parking lot directly across the street from the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department on Sixth Avenue in Dayton.

“We have over 20 vendors that will be taking part everything from wreaths, to wood burners, to candle makers and more,” said Greg Wilcher, an owner of Hickory Dickory. “We also have games for the kids, with prizes, Frack's Freak Show, a magician, will also be here, along with face painters and even some old west shootouts.”

Although the Spring Carnival is an annual event, this year it’s even more important, according to Wilcher.

“As with any business the goal is survival right now,” Wilcher said. “We enjoy doing things to bring the community together and our carnivals is a great way to do that. Folks always look for things to do as a family and we do our best to make the events we host very kid and family friendly! As for business goals we just want to continue to grow and work with other small business owners to build back the mom-and-pop era.”

Hickory Dickory opened its doors seven years ago in Seymour, Indiana, but moved to Northern Kentucky three years ago. They are an “old time” general mercantile store, Wilcher said.

“We carry old time candies and glass bottle sodas along with Old Mill products, Dips (fruit), jewelry, and more,” he said.

Wilcher said that the best thing about operating Hickory Dickory is spending time with family and friends.

“We really enjoy seeing and listening to folks bring in their kids or grandkids and talk about how they used to go to the store and get this or that,” he said. “It always brings a smile to our face to listen to families together.”

-Melissa Reinert, RCN contributor