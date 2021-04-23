Latonia Race Track Focus of NKY History Hour

The famed Latonia Race Track will be remembered as part of the NKY History Hour series produced by the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

As one of the top sites for horse racing in the country, Latonia Race Track welcomed more that 100,000 cheering fans from 1883-1939 with legendary race horses in Northern Kentucky.

Cam Miller, director and producer of the 2016 documentary Old Latonia: America's Most Beautiful Race Course, will discuss the glory days of the Latonia Derby and how financial difficulties ultimately led to its closing, during the next NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

Individuals wishing to register and participate in the free virtual presentation, presented by Behringer-Crawford Museum, can do so here.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on the museum's Facebook page.

Although NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public, they may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

-Staff report