COVID-19: 607 New Cases in Ky.; 53 in NKY

There were 607 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky on Friday including 53 in five Northern Kentucky counties: 28 in Kenton, 19 in Boone, 4 in Campbell, and 1 each in Grant and Pendleton.

The state counted five new COVID-related deaths on Friday, though none were local. However, in the ongoing audit of previous death certificates, 17 new names were put on the state's roll, including an 80-year old woman from Kenton Co.

Governor Andy Beshear continued to urge Kentucky residents to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The state set a goal of 2.5 million people having at least one dose of a vaccine in order to lift more COVID-related restrictions. So far, 1,708, 318 people have received at least their first dose, the state reported Friday.

“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Beshear. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”

The state's positivity rate is 3.26%.

There are currently 420 people hospitalized across Kentucky including 113 in intensive care units and 50 on ventilators.

-Staff report