Independence Donatos Offers Free Small Pizzas to Kenton Co. School Workers

The Donatos pizza franchise in Independence is working with the Kenton County School District to provide a free small pizza to every cafeteria and custodial worker in the district.

The store is providing a voucher for a free pizza to all of them.

This $2,500 in-kind donation will provide a token of appreciation to the workers who have facilitated a successful school year despite challenges presented by the global pandemic and ever-changing landscape, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group member and Donatos franchise partner Bill Aseere said.

He wants the workers to know that they are appreciated.

“Space Cowboys Restaurant Group is a locally owned and operated company and Donatos is always a proud community partner," Aseere said. "We’re just thankful that we can extend a delicious ‘thank you’ to all of the hard-working professionals that make sure we have the best educational experiences in Kenton County. They are proud to serve our community and we’re so proud to be able to serve them.”

The vouchers will be distributed directly to the staff members and will be redeemable at the Donatos in Independence located at 2024 Harris Pike.

