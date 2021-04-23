More Voters Removed than Added from Ky. Rolls for 4th Straight Month

More Kentucky voters were removed from the state's rolls than added for the fourth consecutive month, Secretary of State Michael G. Adams said Friday.

In March, 4,596 new voters registered, and 6,611 voters were removed, including 4,622 deceased voters, 1,447 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 542 felony convicts.

There are 2,015 fewer voters on the rolls as of March 31 than on February 28, a 0.06 percent decrease.

“Accurate voter rolls contribute to secure elections, and in turn, to public confidence in our system,” Adams said.

Democratic registrants represent 46 percent of the electorate with 1,655,463 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 3,006 since February 28, a 0.18 percent decrease. Republican registrants total 1,573,213, or 44 percent of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 356 registered voters, a rise of 0.02 percent from February 28. In addition, 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 635 registrants to 331,502, a 0.19 percent climb.

-Staff report