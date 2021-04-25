COVID-19: 814 New Cases in Ky. Over Weekend, 84 in NKY

Kentucky recorded a total of 814 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday with 84 of them in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 35 in Kenton Co., 29 in Boone Co., 13 in Campbell Co., 4 in Pendleton Co., and 3 in Grant Co. over the two-day period.

Twenty-six new COVID-related deaths were reported statewide.

Over the entire week, Monday through Sunday, the Northern Kentucky region saw a total of 322 new cases, the bulk of which were in Boone (141) and Kenton (123) counties. Campbell had 41 for the week while Pendleton had 9 and Grant had 8.

The local incidence rate map shows that all five counties are back in the yellow zone, indicating "community spread", or between 1 and 10 cases each day per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The yellow zone is the second-lowest on the four-level color-coded chart that the state produces each day as a way of offering guidance on COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.

The state's positivity rate is 3.18% as of Sunday.

There are currently 381 people hospitalized due to COVID, including 99 in intensive care units and 45 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the local incidence rate