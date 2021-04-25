Ky. Symphony to Conclude Season with Newport Car Barn Show

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will finish its 2020-21 season with a tribute to the Rat Pack, a celebration of crooners like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., and others.

The May 15 show at the Newport Car Barn, a former Greenline trolley and bus barn at 1102 Brighton St., is the conclusion of a season that the KSO presented entirely in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The block-long historic building in SW Newport will provide plenty of safe distancing and a peek at one of Northern Kentucky's newest event spaces.

The KSO tribute to the Rat Pack will feature three local singers/entertainers: Dan Radank, Mickey Jones, and Corey Tucker. The big band with strings will be playing many of the original recorded arrangements by Nelson Riddle, Marty Paich and Quincy Jones, along with some adaptations of other originals by long-time KSO arranger and orchestrator Terry LaBolt.

Tickets are $35 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. For those who must stay home, the KSO is live streaming the concert (with multiple cameras) for at-home access for the price of a single ticket. Three hundred in-person tickets are available online at kyso.org, or by phone at 859-431-6216.

-Staff report