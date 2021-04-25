Report: BLINK's Economic Impact Was $86.7 Million

The art and light show BLINK, which spanned multiple city blocks across Cincinnati and Covington had an economic impact of $86.7 million according to a new report produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber in partnership with AGAR, ArtWorks, Brave Berlin, and the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.

The BLINK 2019 Economic Impact Report showed that the 2019 event surpassed the impact of the inaugural one in 2017.

It is expected to return in 2022.

According to the report, BLINK attracted more than 1.2 million attendees, supporting 1,015 jobs earning a total of $28.3 million.

There were 100 installations that included large-scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures.

The four-day event featured 42 projection mappings, 38 interactive installation locations, and 17 murals stretching across 30 city blocks, two states and a river. BLINK’s inaugural event in October of 2017 spanned 20 Cincinnati blocks and was experienced by more than one million visitors, the largest gathering of people ever in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine until 2019.

The full report outlines the economic impact of BLINK, including its overall digital reach, survey results, and scope of events. For the detailed impact BLINK had on the Cincinnati region in 2019 download the full report here.

-Staff report